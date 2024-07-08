Bhad Bhabie posts video of domestic abuse and injuries allegedly by her ex-boyfriend

Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, posted footage that allegedly showed her ex-boyfriend putting his hands on her.

Bhad Bhabie reportedly posted graphic footage of herself allegedly being abused by her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Le Vaughn.

Fans circulated screen recordings online after the videos were deleted from the rapper’s Instagram story shortly after they were posted Sunday. Instagram users took to the comments on some of her previous posts to express concern.

In the clips, security camera footage appeared to capture Bhad Bhabie — real name Danielle Bregoli — being forcibly slammed to the ground by a man she identified as Vaughn. Another video showed the man pushing Bregoli to the ground and shoving her with his knee.

Advertisement

“This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy,” she reportedly wrote.

Bregoli, 21, shared close-up images of injuries to her face, including a swollen and bruised eye. It’s unclear if the injuries were from the incidents in the videos.

In another screenshot, Bregoli reportedly wrote that she and Vaughn, who is also an entertainer, had not been together since May. She later added that she loves Vaughn “more than I love myself” and urged him to seek help.

“It’s honestly really sad,” the screenshot read. “But unfortunately this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs. Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that.”

Bregoli said those who say they’re there for her will be supportive “no matter what I choose to do.”

“My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too [sic] take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Bregoli’s representatives did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for comment from The Times. The Times was unable to reach Vaughn for comment.

After her 2016 appearance on “Dr. Phil” went viral, Bregoli rose to fame as the “cash me outside” girl. The internet personality and Vaughn had been together since at least 2020, according to People. Bregoli welcomed their daughter, Kali Love, in March 2024.