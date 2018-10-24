More human remains found at Antelope Valley site where three bodies were recovered

Investigators have recovered additional human remains at an Antelope Valley property where they found the body parts of three people this month and are continuing to seek a 34-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the case, a Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Sheriff's homicide detectives working with county coroner's investigators found “other skeletal remains” at the house in the 30900 block of 106th Street in the unincorporated area of Littlerock, spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.
Whether those remains belong to the same three people whose body parts were recovered last week is to be determined, she said.
Investigators said Jesus “Chuy” Guzman is a person of interest in the case. He previously lived at the house where the remains were found, the Sheriff’s Department said. Guzman, authorities said, is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Guzman, a Latino, has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 5 and weighs 150 pounds. He owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla with the California license plate number 6SCD663.
Although the bodies have not been publicly identified, some suspect the remains are linked to the disappearance of three people this year. Jose Jorge Lara Paez, 66; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and Julieta Arvizu, 49, went missing in January and were presumed dead. Jose Lara’s car was found abandoned in February in Littlerock.
In April, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered $20,000 for information related to the “heinous suspicious disappearance and probable homicide” of the three.
Anyone with information on Guzman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.