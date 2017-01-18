Bomb threat investigated at Bay Area Jewish community center

A Jewish community center in Marin County was one of several centers across the nation to receive bomb threats Wednesday.

Staffers at Osher Marin Jewish Community Center received the threatening call at 8:45 a.m., according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded and evacuated the facility in the 200 block of North San Pedro Road in San Rafael. Surrounding schools were placed on lockdown as deputies searched the center and investigated the threat, authorities said.

On Wednesday morning, a message on the nonprofit center’s website advised visitors that its facility was closed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

By 11:32 a.m., sheriff’s officials said they did not find a suspicious device and that the search had ended.

Jeremy Russell, a spokesman for Jewish Community Relations Council in San Francisco, said his organization was “urging caution, calm and full cooperation with authorities.”.

Similar threats were also made Wednesday at Jewish community centers in Connecticut, Miami, Massachusetts, Missouri, Tennessee and New York, according to authorities.

The Albany Times Union in New York reported the FBI was investigating a bomb threat made at the Albany Jewish Community Center.

It is unclear if the threat made to the San Rafael center is connected to the other bomb threats.

The New York Times reported a string of threats were made last week to about 16 Jewish community centers throughout the U.S.

The center in Marin County features parent classes, offers swim lessons and puts on festivals and shows.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

