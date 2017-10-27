Bruce Paddock, brother of Las Vegas gunman, pleads not guilty to child porn charges

A brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock made his first appearance in court in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges.

Bruce Douglas Paddock, 58, was arrested at a Valley Village nursing home this week and charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child or possessing child pornography dating to 2014. Prosecutors alleged in court papers that he had more than 600 pornographic images of children.

The Los Angeles Police Department insisted their investigation was not connected to the mass shooting Bruce Paddock’s older brother, Stephen Paddock, carried out earlier this month. The Oct. 1 attack on a country music concert killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds more.

The LAPD’s investigation into Bruce Paddock began before the shooting, said Josh Rubenstein, a department spokesman.

“There’s no connection,” he said after the arrest Wednesday.

The inquiry began after evidence was found in a Sun Valley business where Bruce Paddock had been squatting, the LAPD said in a statement this week. That evidence was discovered after Paddock was evicted, police said.

Bruce Paddock was homeless at the time and investigators couldn’t find him, the LAPD said, adding that they had “recently” tracked him to the Valley Village facility where he was ultimately arrested.

The Paddock family drew national attention in the wake of the Las Vegas rampage as police and the public tried to learn more about Stephen Paddock, whose motive remains a mystery. Stephen Paddock had three brothers; their father was a convicted bank robber who was once placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Bruce Paddock had numerous run-ins with law enforcement over the last 25 years, according to Los Angeles County criminal records.

In 1989, he was charged with assault and battery and criminal contempt of court, although the charges were later dismissed, according to court records.

In 1993, Paddock was charged with annoying a child under 18 but was acquitted, court records show.

Between 1994 and 1995, prosecutors accused Paddock of various property crimes and driving without a license. He twice pleaded no contest to driving on a suspended license and to tampering with a vehicle, according to court documents.

More recently, he was charged with burglary and petty theft while having a previous conviction. He pleaded no contest to petty theft, and the burglary charge was dismissed, records show.

In separate cases in 2005 and 2006, Paddock was charged with making verbal threats, vandalism and arson. He was convicted of making threats and vandalism, but the arson charges were dismissed.

He was convicted of criminal contempt of court in 2007, according to public records.

Paddock pleaded no contest to vandalism in 2014, court records show.

CAPTION Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. CAPTION Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib CAPTION The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project. The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather