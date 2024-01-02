Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, accused killer of Tupac Shakur, seeks release ahead of trial

Duane “Keffe D” Davis arrives in Clark County District Court on Nov. 7 in Las Vegas. The former Los Angeles-area gang leader is accused of murder in the killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur in 1996.

The man accused of orchestrating the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur is asking a Nevada judge to be released from jail ahead of the pending trial.

Lawyers for Duane “Keffe D” Davis filed a motion seeking that he be released on his own recognizance ahead of the June trial or that a reasonable bail be set. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Court-appointed lawyers for Davis, 60, say their client is in poor health, poses no danger to the community and won’t flee to avoid prosecution. They want his bail set at no more than $100,000, according to the Associated Press.

The Clark County Public Defenders Office could not be reached for comment early Tuesday.

Davis was arrested in late September in connection with Tupac’s slaying, two months after Las Vegas police served a search warrant at his home in Henderson, Nev. He has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and has remained jailed without bail since.

