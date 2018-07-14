25 injured as tour bus crashes on 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles

A tour bus carrying 32 passengers rolled over on the westbound 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring more than two dozen people, authorities said.
Twenty-five passengers were taken to area hospitals, according to Officer Roberto Gomez, of the California Highway Patrol. Four people were in serious condition, five were in fair condition and 16 were in good condition, according to a fire official.
The accident occurred about 4 a.m. near the 110 Freeway interchange, with the bus hitting impact buffers before ending up on its side, Gomez said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.