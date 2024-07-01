Metro bus tagged with graffiti in downtown L.A. street takeover, second in 2 days
A street takeover in downtown Los Angeles early Monday left a Metro bus vandalized with graffiti and sparked reports of gunshots after police said people set off fireworks during the incident.
A large group of vehicles took over West Olympic Boulevard and Flower Street around the corner from L.A. Live about 3 a.m., triggering multiple calls to dispatchers, Los Angeles police spokesperson Kevin Terzes said.
The calls included reports of gunshots as well as people setting off fireworks and vandalizing a bus with passengers aboard, Terzes said. Investigators did not find any evidence of gunfire. Photos from the scene showed the windows of a Silver Line bus covered in graffiti.
No one was arrested, Terzes said. KTLA-TV reported at least 50 vehicles were involved in the takeover.
The incident follows another illegal street takeover in downtown L.A. early Saturday morning that left two vehicles engulfed in flames.
Street takeovers — or sideshows — involve souped-up cars spinning around in intersections. They are under increasing scrutiny in Los Angeles. Hundreds occur every year, with some resulting in deadly crashes and shootings.
