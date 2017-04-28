Orange County bus driver accused of sexually assaulting developmentally disabled women

A bus driver has been charged with sexually assaulting three developmentally disabled women he was responsible for transporting, Orange County prosecutors said.

Jon Francis Farris faces multiple counts of sexual assault, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Santa Ana.

Farris was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into the abuse allegations, according to the Tustin Police Department.

Farris worked as a bus driver for Western Transit Systems, Inc., according to prosecutors. The 56-year-old Garden Grove resident was assigned to transport clients of the Regional Center of Orange County, a private, nonprofit organization that provides services and support to people with developmental disabilities.

Prosecutors said Farris was transporting clients on March 23 when the assault occurred. After dropping off one passenger, prosecutors said, Farris parked the bus in a neighborhood for several minutes and sexually assaulted the female riders.

A concerned resident saw the bus and approached it to check on the welfare of its occupants, prosecutors said. The resident called the bus company, which then notified police.

