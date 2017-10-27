Teenager at center of LAPD cadet scandal files claim against city over alleged sex abuse

A 15-year-old girl who investigators say was sexually abused by a former Los Angeles police officer while she was part of the department’s cadet program filed a claim against the city Friday, alleging the officer spent months gaining her trust before coercing her into having sex with him.

Robert Cain, 31, used his influence as a police officer and mentor to draw his teenage victim into a series of sexual encounters earlier this year, said attorney Luis Carrillo, who is representing the alleged victim.

"He was manipulating her for his use," he said. "She needs a lot of therapy."

Cain was arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses involving an underage member of the cadet program earlier this year. The alleged sexual acts occurred on June 14, according to the claim, which does not name the girl.

Details of the alleged abuse first surfaced in June, as the LAPD was investigating the theft of department cruisers, bulletproof vests and other equipment from the 77th Street Division. Three cadets led police on a wild chase while allegedly driving the stolen cruisers in South L.A., police have said.

The alleged victim was among seven cadets arrested in connection with the thefts. A review of text messages between the girl and Cain, who was assigned to 77th Street Division’s equipment room, revealed evidence of unlawful sexual contact, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck.

Beck personally arrested Cain, and he was charged with committing lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation with a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse in July. Cain has yet to enter a plea on those charges, as he is awaiting trial on felony weapons charges in San Bernardino County. Cain, a 10-year veteran of the LAPD, resigned last month.

Carrillo said the teen was so traumatized by her interactions with Cain that she did not inform police about them when she was arrested. The attorney also alleged that supervisors at 77th Street Division allowed Cain “unfettered access” to the girl, though he did not claim they knew of the alleged sexual relationship.

At the time the alleged incidents took place, LAPD policy did not forbid one-on-one interactions between officers and members of department youth programs.

Carrillo also said other officers at 77th Street Division knew about the improper use of LAPD vehicles by cadets, and failed to intervene. Supervisors “turned a blind eye” to the fact that officers were giving cadets the keys to their vehicles, according to the claim.

The LAPD has repeatedly said no other officers have been accused of wrongdoing in the cadet scandal.

Cain’s attorney, Bill Seki, declined to comment on the claim. Calls and emails to the LAPD seeking comment were not returned.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney’s office said he had not viewed the filing and could not comment further.

Beginning in January 2017, the officer “groomed, seduced, coerced and tricked” the girl before performing lewd acts upon her, according to the claim, which seeks monetary damages. The officer “pretended” to be the girl’s friend and took her to Six Flags Magic Mountain and sent the teen inappropriate text messages, according to the claim.

Law enforcement sources previously told The Times that Cain took the girl to Six Flags Magic Mountain on the day of the alleged sexual assaults. Beck has said Cain sexually assaulted the girl during three separate incidents that day, none of which took place on LAPD property.

After the sexual contact, the officer feared the victim might become pregnant, and suggested she take an emergency contraceptive pill, according to the claim.

The LAPD, the claim contends, knew the officer was a “problem” and had been subject to a personnel complaint while working in the Van Nuys division in 2015, before he was transferred to 77th Street Division. Beck had said Cain did not have a significant disciplinary history.

Cain’s mother, Maria, also previously told The Times that her son had expressed worry about a situation involving a young girl shortly before he was arrested.

“Oh Mom, there is a problem with a girl,” Cain said, according to this mother. “I have a bad feeling about it.”

The cadet scandal led the department to change some policies governing the program, and sparked calls for an audit of all LAPD youth initiatives. The cadet program was suspended at 77th Street and Pacific divisions after news of the thefts and the allegations against Cain became public.

The LAPD has yet to present cases for prosecution against the seven cadets accused of stealing property or leading officers on car chases, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

An LAPD spokesman said the investigation into the cadets’ activities remains ongoing.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.