1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Bakersfield casino

A man has been killed outside a Bakersfield casino, and a wounded man found across the street is considered a person of interest in the shooting.

Kern County Sheriff's Lt. Ian Chandler says deputies were called to the Golden West Casino about 5:30 p.m. Friday. They found a man dead in front of the main entrance.

The wounded man was across the street at a market, but there's no word on his condition.

Chandler says several other people were hurt as they tried to run out of the casino after the shooting, but they had only minor scrapes from falling down.

He says a gun was found at the scene. There's no word yet on what sparked the attack.

The casino has been closed.