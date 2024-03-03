Monterey County mass shooting: 4 reported killed after gunmen open fire at King City party

A Monterey County supervisor is asking for “prayers and healing energy” after multiple people were reportedly killed in a suspected gang shooting.

At least four people, a woman and three men, were fatally shot in King City, KSBW Action News 8 reported. Police believe seven people were shot in total, according to the outlet.

King City police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A KSBW reporter posted on X that the shooting unfolded at a birthday party. Three gunmen, the reporter wrote, wore dark clothing and masks, approached the party and opened fire before fleeing by car.

Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez, who represents King City, posted on Facebook about awaiting more details on what transpired.

“May the victims find strength and healing, may our first responders remain safe, and may we all help restore peace to our neighborhoods and communities,” Lopez wrote.