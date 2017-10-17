Residents advised to close windows after fire erupts at Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo

A fire erupted late Tuesday at the Chevron El Segundo Refinery, blowing plumes of black smoke toward residential neighborhoods.

El Segundo police advised nearby residents to close their windows as firefighters battle the blaze on the west side of the refinery.

ABC-TV Channel 7 reported that the fire broke out after an explosion at the refinery, threatening storage tanks.

Vista Del Mar is closed between 45th Street and Grand Avenue, said the El Segundo Police Department.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

