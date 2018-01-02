Live chickens block lanes of the 605 Freeway: 'They obviously did not want to become fast food'

Nearly two dozen chickens blocked a portion of the 605 Freeway in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning after their cage fell onto the road, the California Highway Patrol said.
The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway near the westbound 105 Freeway. The driver transporting the chickens was unaware that the animals fell off the truck and did not stop. Seventeen chickens were rescued and two “unfortunately went to chicken heaven,” according to the CHP.
For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini