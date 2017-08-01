Man opens fire outside Chinese consulate before turning gun on himself, police say

A man opened fire Tuesday morning outside the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles before he turned his gun on himself, police said.

Authorities found the man dead in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Los Angeles Police officer Sal Ramirez said.

He was not identified.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

It’s unclear how many rounds the man fired or whether he was aiming at an individual or the building.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

