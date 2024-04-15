Suspected Marina del Rey gunman ID’d; reported Vietnamese chef accused of firing from rooftop

Sheriff’s deputies take into custody a man suspected of firing bullets from the roof of a Marina del Rey apartment building Saturday night.

A man suspected of spraying gunfire from atop a Marina del Rey apartment complex over the weekend was identified Monday by authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect as 41-year-old Victoryloc Nguyen, who remains jailed in lieu of a $2-million bail.

No one was injured in the Saturday night shooting in the 41000 block of Via Marina, according to a written statement from the Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

The incident began at 10:15 p.m. when deputies from the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of gunshots from inside the apartment complex.

Later, a sheriff’s helicopter “observed a male suspect on the roof of the location, firing rounds from a rifle,” the statement read.

The shooting prompted deputies from other nearby stations to respond to the location, and armored SWAT-style vehicles were dispatched.

Videos posted on social media show a man shooting from the balcony of an apartment who can be heard saying: “I can shoot a car right now and no one would give a [expletive].” In other videos, bystanders shelter at home or take cover while gunfire can be heard in the background.

Witnesses told KTLA that as many as 100 rounds were fired from the building. Jeff Rubin, who was hiding with his wife in their apartment’s bathroom, said there were at least 20 minutes of silence.

“Then another round of gunshots and that went on for three hours,” he told the news station.

Advertisement

A pair of photographs of the scene released by the sheriff’s SWAT unit show two rifles, a handgun and tactical gear lying on the ground after the suspect’s arrest early Sunday.

#LASD SEB SWAT operation for a heavily armed active shooter suspect in Marina Del Rey has concluded. Suspect in custody. Investigation ongoing, Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/oNqk8GBoJy — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 14, 2024

City News Services reported that the suspect was a self-employed chef who specializes in organic traditional Vietnamese cuisine and might have been live-streaming the shooting.

Authorities said the motive for the shooting was not known. Nguyen is due in court on Tuesday.