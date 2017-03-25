Thousands expected to participate in CicLAvia on Sunday

Culver City meets Venice.

That is the theme of the latest CicLAvia bike festival scheduled for Sunday.

Thousands of cyclists, pedestrians, skaters and runners are expected to participate in the car-free event that will extend from downtown Culver City to Venice.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The six-mile route will proceed along Washington Boulevard and Washington Place in Culver City before switching over to Venice Boulevard at South Centinela Avenue.

CicLAvia, which is based off the "open streets" festivals in Bogota, Colombia, known as ciclovias — Spanish for "bikeways" — is meant to promote a cleaner environment, celebrate the people and streets of Los Angeles and encourage movement.

According to organizers, about 50% of people surveyed at past events said that if they hadn't attended CicLAvia, they'd likely have stayed at home on their couches.

For information, contact CicLAvia at 213-355-8500 or info@ciclavia.org.

