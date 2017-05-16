L.A. City Council race: Cedillo seeks to hold onto his job, while vacant Valley seat will be filled

Voters in the San Fernando Valley and Northeast L.A. went to the polls Tuesday to elect City Council representatives tasked with addressing discontent on issues as varied as gentrification and high-speed rail.

Tuesday was at least the fourth election in a year for many local voters, and turnout was expected to be low.

In the 1st District, which stretches from Westlake to Glassell Park, incumbent Gil Cedillo faced a runoff with challenger Joe Bray-Ali, who had criticized him on issues including street safety, gentrification and development.

A former state senator and assemblyman, Cedillo, 63, has faced criticism from constituents that his office has not been responsive to local concerns.

Cedillo, who heads the City Council’s housing committee, also has been criticized for not doing enough to stop displacement in his district, which has seen a wave of gentrification that has contributed to rapidly rising rents.

Outside a green house on Edgeware Road in Echo Park, Pedro Mateo said he had just voted for Cedillo.

"I like his way of working for the community," Mateo said in Spanish. Bray-Ali, he said, "didn't get my attention."

Bray-Ali, a 38-year-old Lincoln Heights resident, formerly operated a Highland Park bike shop and has been a vocal advocate for bike lanes on Figueroa Street. He has also served on the Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council.

He came under fire last month for comments he made on a provocative website that encourages fat-shaming and racism, and later posted a Facebook video that contained a litany of further admissions. He said in the video that he “slept with several other women” who were not his wife, and owed nearly $50,000 in state business taxes and fees.

Bray-Ali’s comments cost him the endorsement of The Times and of City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, as well as a transportation advocacy group called Bike the Vote.

Outside a polling place in Mt. Washington Elementary School, Rick Keyes said he cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election but not for Bray-Ali or Cedillo.

"I didn't have a good reason to vote for either of them," Keyes said.

Cedillo, he said, had failed to impress him as a leader. But he had heard that Bray-Ali, in turn, had been a Republican — something that left Keyes with "a lot of questions."

Originally a Democrat, Bray-Ali registered as a Republican in 2012 and later switched his affiliation back, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Voters in District 7 in the San Fernando Valley faced a choice between two City Hall insiders to fill the seat vacated last year by Felipe Fuentes, who resigned from the City Council to take a job as a lobbyist.

The two candidates jockeying to represent a district that includes Sylmar, Pacoima and Sunland-Tujunga are Karo Torossian, 33, a planning and environmental deputy to Valley Councilman Paul Krekorian, and Monica Rodriguez, 43, a former Board of Public Works commissioner.

Rodriguez, 43, and Torossian, 33, advanced to the runoff after the March primary, in which they competed against 18 other candidates.

Most of those candidates endorsed Torossian. Rodriguez has Mayor Eric Garcetti’s endorsement and fundraising support from his longtime political advisor Rick Jacobs.

If elected, Rodriguez, a Mission Hills resident, would be the second woman serving on the City Council — joining Nury Martinez, who represents a district that includes Panorama City, Arleta and Van Nuys.

The winner will face voter discontent on issues as varied as homelessness, illegal dumping and the proposed route of the California bullet train through Sunland.

Torossian, a Tujunga resident, opposes the rail project. Rodriguez supports high-speed rail, but says the route should connect Palmdale to downtown, rather than going through the district.

Tuesday is also the last local election in Los Angeles scheduled for an odd-numbered year.

A onetime change in the election schedule, approved by voters in 2015, will shift municipal races to even years to coincide with the gubernatorial and presidential schedules. The move is expected to improve voter turnout.

To adjust to the new schedule, the winners of Tuesday’s races and the incumbents who won reelection in March, including Garcetti, are set to serve 5½-year terms that end in 2022.

Times staff writer Laura J. Nelson contributed to this report.

dakota.smith@latimes.com

Twitter: @dakotacdsmith

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimesemily

nina.agrawal@latimes.com

Twitter: @agrawalnina