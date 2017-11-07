Liquor store clerk shoots and kills attempted robbery suspect in Whittier, police say

An employee shot and killed one of two men who attempted to rob a Whittier liquor store late Monday night, police said.

Two men entered Bottle House Liquors in the 6000 block of Norwalk Blvd. around 10 p.m. Monday, according to a statement released by the Whittier Police Department. A clerk noticed that one of the men was armed with a handgun, and drew his own weapon in response, police said.

The clerk opened fire, fatally wounding one of the men, police said. The other man fled the store.

Police did not immediately identify the suspects or the clerk. A call to a Whittier police spokesman seeking additional information was not immediately returned.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the agency’s crime tip line at (562) 567-9299.

