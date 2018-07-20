75-acre wildfire near Corona threatens Cleveland National Forest

Federal, state and local firefighters are battling a 75-acre wildfire near the Cleveland National Forest, a fire department spokeswoman said late Thursday afternoon.
At least 240 personnel are fighting the blaze, which started about 3 p.m. at Skyline Drive and Burrero Way, near the entrance to a hiking trail.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for the Orchard Glen Community, which includes the streets of Brannan Circle, Folson Circle, Trudy Way, Rawley Street, Elker Road, Corbett Street, Burrero Way, Burnett Circle, Gareth Circle and Fanning Circle, and Maybe Canyon Road.
The fire is in an unincorporated area of Riverside County, west of the city of Corona, said county Fire Department spokeswoman April Newman.
Firefighters from Cal Fire Riverside, the U.S. National Forest Service and Corona are on scene. At least 29 engine companies, six air tankers and three helicopters are being used.
The fire is 0% contained.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.