City of Commerce swim coach accused of molesting 7-year-old girl at city's aquatic center

A City of Commerce swimming instructor has been accused of molesting and fondling a 7-year-old female student in the city’s aquatic center for nearly four months, authorities said.

Steven Matthew Garcia, 27, pleaded not guilty Thursday to six counts of lewd acts upon a child, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

“This an anomaly,” City Administrator Jorge Rifá said. “This guy’s conduct was terrible. I am furious with this individual – a predator in our midst.”

Garcia was arrested Friday in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors said he fondled the girl in the center’s employee lounge. The assaults occurred between October and January.

After each attack, Garcia threatened the girl and demanded she not tell anyone, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Whittier resident also worked as a lifeguard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Garcia had been working for the city since 2008 and passed background checks, according to Fernando Mendoza, deputy city administrator for the City of Commerce. He was fired Thursday.

It is unclear how many students had been in contact with Garcia.

City officials have notified parents and residents about Garcia’s arrest, according to Rifá. A meeting will be held next week with parents to discuss the city’s aquatic program and related activities.

City officials must now work to restore “our community’s confidence,” according to Rifá, because Garcia’s alleged behavior “tarnishes us all.”

“The vast majority of our employees are dedicated to providing exceptional public service,” he said.

If Garcia is convicted, he faces up to 14 years in state prison.

