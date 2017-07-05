2 LAFD firefighters injured in condominium fire in Chatsworth

Two Los Angeles firefighters were injured Tuesday while tackling a blaze that ripped through four condominiums in Chatsworth.

The firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injures as they battled the wind-driven fire, according to Brian Humphrey, spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze started just after 4:50 p.m. inside a condominium in the 22000 block of James Alan Circle, he said. Flames quickly spread to adjoining condominiums.

It took 122 firefighters 81 minutes to extinguish the blaze. One person was evaluated for exposure to smoke.

Authorities think a propane gas tank for a barbecue grill probably leaked and sparked the blaze on a condominium patio, according to fire department Capt. Erik Scott.

The American Red Cross was assisting the four families who lost their homes.

