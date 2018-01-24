Corona man accused of sexually assaulting child relatives arrested

A Corona police officer was visiting an elementary school last week when a guidance counselor asked to meet privately.
The counselor had just spoken with a student who reported being sexually assaulted the night before by a relative, Benny Zavala.
The Corona Police Department and Riverside County Department of Public Social Services quickly learned that another child related to Zavala had been sexually abused, authorities said.
Within hours, police arrested 22-year-old Zavala, a Corona resident, on suspicion of child sex abuse.
The children told authorities that Zavala had molested them on several occasions between two and three years ago, in addition to the more recent assault, Corona police said in a statement. All the incidents occurred within city limits.
Zavala was arrested Friday in the 2000 block of Lockwood Circle. He was booked on charges including sexual intercourse with a minor under 10 years old, oral copulation of a minor under 10 years old, sexual penetration of a minor under 10 years old and lewd acts with a minor.
His bail was set at $9,375,000, according to the Police Department. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1, according to county inmate records.
Authorities have asked anyone with information on the case to call Det. Daryl Sailer at (951) 817-5796 or to email Daryl.Sailer@CoronaCA.gov.
