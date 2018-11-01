Advertisement

Man shot by sheriff's deputy in struggle over gun outside 7-Eleven in the City of Industry

Hannah Fry
By
Nov 01, 2018 | 6:25 AM
Man shot by sheriff's deputy in struggle over gun outside 7-Eleven in the City of Industry
A man was wounded after being shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy during a scuffle outside a 7-Eleven in the City of Industry early Thursday, police said. (KTLA)

A man who tried to grab a deputy’s gun outside a 7-Eleven in the City of Industry was shot by the deputy and then barricaded himself inside the store’s bathroom after taking a clerk hostage early Thursday, authorities said.

The situation unfolded when Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies witnessed a crash outside the convenience store in the 2600 block of Pellissier Place about 3:20 a.m. A man and a woman were arguing outside the vehicle and the man began to hit the woman, Sgt. Andre Kneuduhler told KTLA-TV Channel 5.

Advertisement

Police told the station that the man rushed one of the deputies when they tried to intervene and then reached for the deputy’s gun. The deputy regained control of the weapon and shot the man.

The man ran into the 7-Eleven, grabbed a store clerk and barricaded himself in the bathroom with her, Kneuduhler said.

The man eventually surrendered to authorities and was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.

Advertisement
Advertisement