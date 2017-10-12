LAPD helicopter makes emergency landing at Dodger Stadium

A Los Angeles Police Department helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at Dodger Stadium on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The chopper touched down around 2:10 p.m. after experiencing an issue while on routine patrol, according to Officer Sal Ramirez, a department spokesman. No officers were injured.

It was not clear if the issue was mechanical in nature. Ramirez said there were two officers aboard at the time of the incident.

The Dodgers won’t play at home again until Saturday afternoon, when the stadium hosts the opening game of the National League Championship Series.

