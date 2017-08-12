Protesters rally in downtown Los Angeles to denounce violence in Charlottesville

Dozens of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening to denounce the violence in Charlottesville, Va.

More than a hundred demonstrators marched in front of Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and waving signs that read “Solidarity with Charlottesville,” “White Silence = Violence” and “Stop White Terrorists.”

The peaceful demonstration came hours after three people were killed and dozens injured in Charlottesville when a rally staged by white nationalists turned violent. The “Unite the Right” rally was a battle over the city’s ordered removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Before the rally could even begin, neo-Nazis, white nationalists and other far-right figures began brawling with large numbers of anti-racism protesters in the streets of the college town.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined officials from across the country to speak out against the violence.

“Angelenos and people everywhere condemn these acts of hatred, and are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries suffered today,” Garcetti said in a statement. “We stand with [Charlottesville] Mayor Mike Signer and everyone in his city with hope and prayers for peace to be restored.''

Feinstein echoed the mayor’s sentiments.

“Violent acts of hate and bigotry have no place in America,” she said. “Violence like this will solve nothing and will only beget more violence and sow more division.''

