Employee guns down manager sitting in his car in downtown Los Angeles, police say

A 50-year-old man was shot to death by one of his employees outside a downtown Los Angeles business Thursday evening, authorities said.

The manager was inside his car having an argument with an employee about 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bay Street when the employee pulled out a gun and repeatedly shot his manager, LAPD Officer Irma Mota said.

The worker then ran off. A search for the shooter is ongoing.

The manager’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Owner of 'pay-to-stay' immigration scheme at Koreatown schools pleads guilty to federal charges

Electrical problem sparked Anaheim White House blaze, officials say

Loma Linda father sentenced for abusing infant son who suffered 'catastrophic brain injury'

Immigration arrests in L.A. spark fear, outrage, but officials say they are routine