Man shot dead in Duarte drive-by attack with wife at his side

Authorities are continuing to search for suspects in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 39-year-old man Saturday night on a residential street in Duarte, officials said.

The victim was identified as Kirinda Lavar Morehead of Duarte, according to Los Angeles County coroner’s officials. Morehead was walking to his house with his wife after parking his car in the 2300 block of Bashor Street about 8 p.m.

A white vehicle pulled up next to the couple and someone inside opened fire with an unknown weapon, hitting Morehead multiple times, said Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His wife was unharmed.

Morehead was pronounced dead at the scene. The white vehicle fled west on Bashor Street and was last seen heading north on Mount Olive Drive.

No suspects have been identified, Kelvin said. It’s not clear whether the shooting was gang-related, said Deputy Lisa Jansen. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

