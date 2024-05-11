Motorcyclist fatally shoots man on 10 Freeway in Covina, police say; suspect at large

A 19-year-old driver of a white Chevrolet Camaro was fatally shot early Saturday morning on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Covina.

A 19-year-old was shot and killed by a motorcyclist early Saturday morning on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Covina.

The rider of a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle fired multiple shots into the passenger side of a white Chevrolet Camaro, striking the car and killing the 19-year-old driver, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was from Bloomington in San Bernardino County, the release said. He was identified by the medical examiner’s office as Alexander Espino.

Advertisement

Police responded to the attack at 2:16 a.m. A male passenger in the Camaro, who was unharmed, helped steer the car to the Via Verde Street offramp of the freeway and called 911, police said.

Espino was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The CHP closed the freeway for the investigation into Espino’s death, reopening the route about 8 a.m. Saturday.

CHP investigators are determining what led to the shooting and searching for the suspect. Any witnesses or anyone with further information are encouraged to contact CHP investigator M. Prado at (626) 338-1164, the release said.