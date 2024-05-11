Person found dead at bottom of cliffs in San Pedro
A person was found dead Saturday afternoon at the bottom of the cliffs in San Pedro, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded by air, land and sea to a report of a person at the bottom of the cliffs near Point Fermin at 12:38 p.m. Saturday, according to an LAFD release.
One body was found, and there were no additional patients. Firefighter crews were assisting law enforcement and the medical examiner’s office in recovering the body, and an investigation was ongoing, the release said. There were no details available regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.
