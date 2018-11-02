Swarm of small earthquakes strikes near Hollister

Some Northern California residents woke to a series of mini-earthquakes early Friday morning.
The strongest of the four quakes was a magnitude 4.1 that struck just before 6 a.m. about seven miles south of Tres Pinos in San Benito County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That temblor was followed by three smaller quakes in the same area.
The 4.1 quake was of moderate strength, according to the USGS. No damage was reported in the area.
Hollister police Sgt. Michael Paddy described the strongest earthquake as “very minor.”
Those who reported feeling the ground shake on social media said they were awakened by the small quakes, but there was little alarm or reports of major damage.