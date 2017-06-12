20 people displaced by East Hollywood blaze

Two East Hollywood buildings that were under construction were heavily damaged in a fire early Monday that displaced 20 people who lived nearby, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 6:04 a.m. at two adjacent three-story apartment buildings in the 400 block of North Heliotrope Drive, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The buildings, which were “just past the framing stage” of construction, were unoccupied, but the fire damaged a one-story home and a nearby apartment building, displacing 10 adults and 10 children, Bastman said.

Television news video showed flames shooting from the apartment buildings’ roofs and a column of black smoke in the air.

The fire was knocked down by 107 firefighters in 42 minutes, Bastman said.

One female firefighter was taken to a hospital after she sustained minor injuries but was in “good condition,” Bastman said. There were no other reported injuries.

Erik Scott, an LAFD spokesman, told KTLA that the fire burned so hot that it blew out windows in an adjacent apartment building. Firefighters were evaluating damage to nearby buildings, he said.

Arson investigators were on hand Monday morning. The cause of the fire had not yet been determined, Bastman said.

