Homicide investigators hunt for man accused of fatally shooting pregnant wife in El Monte

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are looking for an El Monte man who they said shot and killed his pregnant wife Wednesday night, authorities said.
Octavio Curiel-Martinez, 36, is considered armed and dangerous and may be traveling in a red 2018 Toyota Tacoma with license plate number 81718L2 and a chrome utility box in the truck bed. He is described as 5 feet 7 with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say he killed his pregnant wife, Ana Maria Nunez, 37, and her fetus about 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of Leafdale Avenue. Officers who were dispatched to a home there to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon found Nunez suffering from at least one fatal gunshot wound. The shooting followed a domestic violence incident, authorities said.
Curiel was seen leaving the scene and is believed to be armed with a handgun. He and Nunez have other children, but they were not at home when their mother was killed, investigators said.
Anyone with information on Curiel’s whereabouts is asked to call sheriff’s homicide at (323) 890-5500.