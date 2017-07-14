1 dead after small plane crashes at San Gabriel Valley Airport

One person is dead after a small plane crashed at an airfield in El Monte, Los Angeles County fire officials said Friday.

About 9:30 a.m., a homebuilt, single-engine Pazmany PL-2 began to depart runway 19 at San Gabriel Valley Airport when for unknown reasons it crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Video broadcast by TV news outlets from the scene at a corner of the airport showed the aircraft’s nose flattened at an angle and its left wing crumpled.

One person who was on board the aircraft was declared dead at the scene, fire officials said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

FAA records show the plane is registered to Azusa-based Progenitech LLC.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

UPDATES:

11:10 a.m.: This article was updated with details about the plane.

This article was originally published at 10:10 a.m.