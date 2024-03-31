Small plane crash in Truckee kills 2 people, police say

Two people died when a small airplane crashed in Truckee, Calif., near the Nevada state line on Saturday evening, police said.

A single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at Truckee Tahoe Airport shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Truckee Police Department said in a social media post.

Two deaths were confirmed, but it was not immediately known how many people were aboard the plane, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will begin investigating the crash Sunday, police said.

Truckee is a mountain town about 30 miles southwest of Reno.

