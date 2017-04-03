Suspect wounded by El Monte police in early morning shooting

Police officers shot and wounded a suspect early Monday in an El Monte neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of Garvey Avenue, according to Deputy Kelvin Moody, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the investigation.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Moody said in a statement.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Investigators at the scene told KABC-TV that the suspect allegedly used a knife to tap on a window at a Yum Yum Donuts outlet and demanded pastries and coffee. When El Monte police officers arrived and tried to make contact with him, he threw coffee at them, the news station reported. Investigators said that when the officers tried to use a Taser, the suspect threw a knife at them and a shooting occurred, KABC reported.

