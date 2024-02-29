Gunman at large after shooting three people at dentist office in San Diego County

Police in El Cajon are investigating an active shooter event with at least three victims. Police are searching for a male, 20 to 30 years old wearing all black clothing. He fled the scene in a white U-haul pickup truck.

Police are searching for a 29-year-old gunman after he allegedly shot three people in El Cajon, Calif., on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting in eastern San Diego County took place in the 400 block of North Magnolia Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. according to authorities, who offered no immediate information about the condition of the victims.

The El Cajon Police Department wrote in a social media post that this was an “active shooter event” in the community about 20 miles away from downtown San Diego. Authorities identified Mohammed Abdulkareem as the suspect and said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Emergency scanner reports said the shooting took place at a dental center and that at least one person died from their injuries.

Abdulkareem was last seen wearing all black clothing and driving a U-Haul pickup truck with the Arizona license plate AM14894. Police provided an image of the vehicle that was captured by plate-reading software at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story.