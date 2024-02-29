Advertisement
California

Gunman at large after shooting three people at dentist office in San Diego County

A U-Haul pickup truck.
Police in El Cajon are investigating an active shooter event with at least three victims. Police are searching for a male, 20 to 30 years old wearing all black clothing. He fled the scene in a white U-haul pickup truck.
(El Cajon Police Department)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Police are searching for a 29-year-old gunman after he allegedly shot three people in El Cajon, Calif., on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting in eastern San Diego County took place in the 400 block of North Magnolia Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. according to authorities, who offered no immediate information about the condition of the victims.

The El Cajon Police Department wrote in a social media post that this was an “active shooter event” in the community about 20 miles away from downtown San Diego. Authorities identified Mohammed Abdulkareem as the suspect and said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Emergency scanner reports said the shooting took place at a dental center and that at least one person died from their injuries.

Advertisement
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - DECEMBER 20: Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park of El Capitan, Half Dome and Bridalveil Fall on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 in Yosemite National Park, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Yosemite closes due to monster blizzard, ‘life threatening” conditions in California mountains

Yosemite National Park said it was closing through at least noon Sunday because of an epic blizzard bearing down on the Sierra Nevada.

Abdulkareem was last seen wearing all black clothing and driving a U-Haul pickup truck with the Arizona license plate AM14894. Police provided an image of the vehicle that was captured by plate-reading software at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story.

More to Read

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement