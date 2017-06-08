Police shoot and wound man in El Sereno

Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man Thursday in El Sereno, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Turquoise Street, said LAPD Officer Aareon Jefferson, a spokesman for the department.

It’s unclear why officers were in the area or what immediately led to the shooting. Police have not said if the man had a weapon.

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition was not available.

No officers were injured in the shooting, Jefferson said.

