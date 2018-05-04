Student suspected of stabbing 12-year-old classmate at elementary school in Stevenson Ranch

A 12-year-old boy was in custody Friday after he allegedly stabbed a classmate at a Santa Clarita Valley elementary school, authorities said.
Sheriff's deputies received a call shortly after 8 a.m. of an assault victim at Pico Canyon Elementary School at Stevenson Ranch, said Lt. Ignacio Somoano, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
"We arrived and learned that a 12-year-old student had stabbed another 12-year-old student," Somoano said. "School staff was able to address the situation quickly and had everyone separated and detained by the time we arrived."
The students were both boys and the injuries were minor, Somoano said.
The assaulted student was transported to a hospital for treatment and was accompanied by his parents, according to a statement from the Newhall School District. The suspect was taken into custody by deputies.
"Our immediate goal is to support our students and their families," the school district said in a statement. "We have counselors and psychologists on site. Further, we are in direct communication with parents to assure them that we are following up in every possible way. As always, our top priority is the safety of all students and adults on campus."
