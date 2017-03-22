Bay Area woman allegedly sold clothes made of endangered species

San Francisco prosecutors have charged the owner of a vintage clothing store with attempting to sell coats and other items made of endangered species, including jaguar and snow leopard.

Dist. Atty. George Gascon said Tuesday that 68-year-old Cicely Ann Hansen was charged with nine misdemeanor counts of illegal possession for sale of an endangered species.

Hansen owns Decades of Fashion, a popular vintage clothing store in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

The case started after authorities received a tip and two wardens posing as customers went to the store and tried on a jaguar coat, priced at $4,500, and an ocelot coat, priced at $850.

Two weeks later, wildlife protection officials served a search warrant and seized more than 150 items of clothing and accessories made from sea turtles, cheetahs, leopards, ocelots, jaguars, seals, pythons and snow leopards.

Hansen denied the charges during a court appearance Tuesday.