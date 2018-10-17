Search underway for inmate who escaped sheriff's station in Calabasas

Authorities were searching Wednesday for an inmate who escaped the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station in Calabasas.
Edis Gonzales-Lopez, 19, climbed over a wall of the station at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Gonzales-Lopez worked in the station as a trusty.
Gonzales-Lopez was arrested Sept. 17 on suspicion of burglary. His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 14.
He is known to frequent Pacoima and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Metro Detail at (562) 946-7893. Information may be provided anonymously at (800) 222-8477 or at http://lacrimestoppers.org.