This pension deal cost Californians billions of dollars

Good morning. It is Monday, Sept. 19. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti documented the Rams’ home opener Sunday with this hashtag on Instagram. Here's what else is happening in the Golden State:

TOP STORIES

Pension pains

When Gov. Gray Davis signed a bill that provided state employees with retirement benefits typically reserved for the wealthy, Californians were assured they wouldn’t see any additional costs. But the state’s math on that was off -- by billions of dollars. Data from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System show California spends 30 times what the state paid in retirement benefits in 2000 before the new law’s effects could be felt. Los Angeles Times

Sticker shock

The return of NFL football to L.A. has turned the Coliseum area into an unlikely laboratory for a way of thinking about traffic, parking and mass transit. The parking sticker shock on Rams game day -- well into the hundreds of dollars -- might push more people into using mass transit. Los Angeles Times

School’s in session

Santee Education Complex needed three more students to qualify for more money and more teachers. So the school’s dean and principal tracked down students -- literally going door-to-door -- to boost enrollment. Would they make it? Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

Peanut butter & jelly time: The Primetime Emmy Awards honored “Veep” as the best comedy series and “Game of Thrones” as the top drama, while “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards. But what was up with those sandwiches handed out in the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A.? Los Angeles Times

Be prepared: The Big One simulator lets you feel a magnitude 7.5 quake without living through one (yet). Here’s a video. Buzzfeed

Landmark status: The Bob and Dolores Hope estate in Toluca Lake might not become an epic L.A. teardown after all. The Los Angeles City Council is moving to make the home a cultural landmark. Los Angeles Times

Back in the game: The aging Memorial Coliseum, which has been the site of some of L.A.’s truly iconic moments, is being pushed back into service as the Rams return. Is it up to the challenge? Los Angeles Times

Forgetting history: William Pereira was one of Southern California’s legendary postwar architects. But an effort to preserve one of his most famed buildings -- the old MWD complex on Sunset Boulevard -- appears to have failed. Curbed LA

Traffic controls: The beloved “peacekeeper” at the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s is back at work after a horrible accident. LA Weekly

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Crime and punishment: More than half of voters oppose a November ballot measure that would abolish the death penalty in California, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll. Los Angeles Times

Greater diversity: New census data show that for the first time, Irvine has more Asian residents than white residents. “It is partly the city’s evolution as a decidedly upscale and aspirational multinational community that is increasing its appeal at home and abroad.” Orange County Register

Makes me sick: The presidential election is making former President Ronald Reagan’s campaign manager so ill he’s on medication. Over lunch with columnist Steve Lopez, Stu Spencer talks about the damage money and 24-hour media coverage have done to the political process. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Sad and beautiful story: Construction crews were digging up Ericka Karner’s San Francisco garage when they discovered a glass and cast-iron coffin belonging to a young girl in a white christening dress with sprigs of lavender in her hair. A team of volunteers using DNA, maps and a host of sleuthing techniques is now working to identify the child who was so lovingly interred. Los Angeles Times

Too young to die: The tale of one young man lost to drugs in the Central Valley. Fresno Bee