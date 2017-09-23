Rock band Elefante, Hilda Solis to attend event to raise support for earthquake victims in Mexico

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Mexico City pop-rock band Elefante plan to team up with other special guests Saturday evening for a concert in East L.A. to raise money and support for victims of three recent earthquakes in Mexico.

While the free concert at Belvedere Park Lake — part of the CDMX in Los Angeles initiative — has been planned since earlier in the year, the focus of the event shifted this month, when an 8.1 temblor off the shore of southern Mexico killed nearly 100 people. Less than two weeks later, a 7.1 earthquake jolted central Mexico, killing more than 300 people, and Saturday morning the country was hit again — this time it was a 6.1 aftershock centered in the state of Oaxaca.

Solis’ spokeswoman Jessie Gomez said other celebrities, including actor Fernando Allende, will attend the event, which was slated to begin at 4 p.m.

“It will be like a live telethon minus the phone line,” Gomez said, adding that there will be laptops set up at the concert where people can donate money.

Solis issued the following statement:

"I want to express my most sincere condolences to those who have lost a family member, friend, or loved ones,” the supervisor said. “I have been deeply moved watching the images of children and other survivors being rescued from the rubble. That is why today, as we celebrate Mexico, we also show solidarity with our neighbors to the south, and we urge our attendees to make an online donation to la Cruz Roja Mexicana, the Mexican Red Cross.

“Those interested can visit la Cruz Roja Mexicana on Facebook or cruzrojamexicana.org.mx and click ‘donate.’ Los Angeles County is one of the most important economic and cultural centers in the world, and the Mexican influence can be seen everywhere -- in the arts, in our culture, in our businesses, and in our community. We must continue to support our neighbors abroad."

