Off-duty deputy killed in crash involving Tesla employee bus on East Bay Freeway, CHP says

An off-duty Alameda County sheriff’s deputy was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a Tesla employee bus on an East Bay freeway, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash “took the life of our deputy.”

The deputy, whose identity has not been released, had just gotten off work and was headed home on the eastbound Interstate 580 near Tracy in Alameda County, said Officer Derek Reed, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

The deputy, who was driving a Volkswagen Beetle, was stopped for an unknown reason in a freeway lane near Grant Line Road when the employee tour bus rear-ended the vehicle, he said.

The driver of the tour bus told officers that the sun glare was blinding and he did not see the Volkswagen, Reed said. The officer died at the scene.

Authorities investigating the crash draped an American flag over the officer’s body.

Reed said that of the 55 Tesla employees aboard the bus, only one was hurt as a result of the crash, but was not hospitalized.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA

UPDATES:

10:20 a.m.: This article was updated with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirming a deputy was killed.

This article was originally published at 10:15 a.m.