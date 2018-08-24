Two women dead and another wounded in San Bernardino shooting

Police are searching for a gunman involved in a triple shooting that left two women dead and a third wounded in San Bernardino on Friday.
San Bernardino police received calls at 7:32 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Wabash Street, said San Bernardino police spokeswoman Eileen Hards.
The body of one woman was found outside a home and the body of a second woman was located inside the residence. A third woman, whom police believe is a neighbor, was grazed by a bullet, Hards said.
Authorities did not provide a description of the suspected shooter. Hards said the gunman and the women knew each other, but the extent of their relationships is not clear.