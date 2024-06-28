Advertisement
California

San Bernardino County man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal road-rage shooting

By Tyrone BeasonStaff Writer 
Share via

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting during a conflict between two drivers in San Bernardino County, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Abel Nunez-Alejandre, a resident of Eastvale in northwestern Riverside County, was arrested a day after the shooting.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies found Roger Albarran, 52, of Fontana with a gunshot wound in his Honda Civic in the 14100 block of Arrow Route in Fontana. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Advertisement

Homicide detectives said Albarran was driving north on Etiwanda Avenue when he had a “road rage incident” with the driver of a GMC Yukon, who they said was Nunez-Alejandre. Officials said Nunez-Alejandre fired a handgun at Albarran, who lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car.

Nunez-Alejandre was booked into the West Valley Detention Center, where he was held without bail, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide detail at (909) 890-4904. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the WeTip line at (800) 78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Tyrone Beason

Tyrone Beason is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times who writes about America through the lenses of race and culture. He previously covered the 2020 presidential election. Before joining the paper in 2019, the Kentucky native spent nearly 25 years at the Seattle Times covering the Pacific Northwest. Follow him on Instagram @tyrone_california and Twitter @tyrone_beason.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement