San Bernardino County man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal road-rage shooting

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting during a conflict between two drivers in San Bernardino County, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Abel Nunez-Alejandre, a resident of Eastvale in northwestern Riverside County, was arrested a day after the shooting.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies found Roger Albarran, 52, of Fontana with a gunshot wound in his Honda Civic in the 14100 block of Arrow Route in Fontana. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Homicide detectives said Albarran was driving north on Etiwanda Avenue when he had a “road rage incident” with the driver of a GMC Yukon, who they said was Nunez-Alejandre. Officials said Nunez-Alejandre fired a handgun at Albarran, who lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car.

Nunez-Alejandre was booked into the West Valley Detention Center, where he was held without bail, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide detail at (909) 890-4904. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the WeTip line at (800) 78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.