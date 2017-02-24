Father and son die in Port Hueneme apartment fire

A father and his young son died early Friday morning in a fire in their Port Hueneme apartment, authorities said.

Ventura County Fire Department crews responded to an approximately 4:10 a.m. call to an eight-unit apartment complex at 206 E. C St.

Two other residents of the apartment, a mother and daughter, escaped and are uninjured, said department spokesman Steve Swindle.

Only that apartment, the top-corner unit of the two-story building, burned, Swindle said. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters found the bodies of the father and son when they searched the apartment after putting out the fire, Swindle said.

“They were trapped inside because of the fire,” he said.

Swindle didn’t have information on their ages but estimated that the man was in his 20s and the boy was 5 or 6.

“It was a young family,” he said.

