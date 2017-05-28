Firefighters battle brush fire in Brentwood

More than 100 firefighters are battling a growing brush fire in Brentwood in what authorities are calling a major emergency response.
The brush fire was reported at 12:46 p.m. near a house at 2969 N. Mandeville Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The road, lined on one side with large homes with hillside views, follows a canyon northward and dead ends not far from a curve in Mulholland Drive.
The fire could be seen from the Getty Museum as visitors looked northwest. As of 1:11 p.m. it had spread to cover six to eight acres, burning through heavy brush with winds blowing at an estimated 5 to 10 miles per hour, according to city Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Firefighters were also beating back a brushfire in Lake View Terrace in what authorities termed a remote location, difficult to access by ground.
As of 12:25 p.m. the blaze, located around 11230 N. Dominca Avenue in Sylmar, had burned some 15 to 18 acres in the Angeles National Forest.
Los Angeles County Fire Department had sent a full brush response and at least one water-dropping helicopter, according to city fire alerts.
