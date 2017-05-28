Firefighters battle brush fire in Brentwood

More than 100 firefighters are battling a growing brush fire in Brentwood in what authorities are calling a major emergency response.

The brush fire was reported at 12:46 p.m. near a house at 2969 N. Mandeville Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The road, lined on one side with large homes with hillside views, follows a canyon northward and dead ends not far from a curve in Mulholland Drive.

The fire could be seen from the Getty Museum as visitors looked northwest. As of 1:11 p.m. it had spread to cover six to eight acres, burning through heavy brush with winds blowing at an estimated 5 to 10 miles per hour, according to city Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters were also beating back a brushfire in Lake View Terrace in what authorities termed a remote location, difficult to access by ground.

As of 12:25 p.m. the blaze, located around 11230 N. Dominca Avenue in Sylmar, had burned some 15 to 18 acres in the Angeles National Forest.

Los Angeles County Fire Department had sent a full brush response and at least one water-dropping helicopter, according to city fire alerts.

Los Angeles Times Map shows approximate location of where the fire was reported. Map shows approximate location of where the fire was reported. (Los Angeles Times)

UPDATES:

2:11 p.m.: This article was updated with new details about the fire’s location and information about another fire in Sylmar.