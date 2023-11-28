Massive fire destroys several South L.A. homes in ‘a blink of an eye’; 3 injured

Firefighters battle a fire at an apartment building under construction on East Vernon Street in South Los Angeles early Tuesday.

Over 100 firefighters battled a “city-block-sized” fire that destroyed multiple homes in South Los Angeles early Tuesday, displacing families and injuring at least three people, fire officials said.

Around 3:20 a.m., crews responding to the 1500 block of East Vernon Street in Central-Alameda found an apartment building under construction engulfed in flames and downed power lines, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Neighboring residents were awoken and told to evacuate as firefighters defended the surrounding buildings.

A 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were taken to a hospital for serious burns, and a 30-year-old man was evaluated at the scene but declined to be taken by paramedics, according to authorities.

Seven buildings were damaged in the fire, and five are considered a total loss, the Fire Department said. The American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Emergency Management Department are assisting 17 people whose homes were destroyed.

It took 140 firefighters 78 minutes to put out the fire, with some firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department called in to assist.

Gerardo Diaz, 30, heard his father screaming in the early morning. That’s when he saw the flames outside their home.

Diaz dragged his father, whose mobility is limited from a previous stroke, out of the house.

“When we came out the door, we already had the flames on our porch,” Diaz said after the fire was put out. “I don’t know — it’s just like a blink of an eye. All of a sudden it burned down.”

Half of the house burned down and his truck was damaged, Diaz said, but he was grateful that his family was able to escape relatively unharmed. “The heat was so hot,” his 12-year-old niece, Kimberly Erendira, said.

Aaron Vazquez, 28, heard explosions and felt his home vibrating. He looked out the window and saw orange, but didn’t think it was a fire.

“I thought it was an ambulance,” Vazquez said. “I look out the kitchen window and all I see are flames. There were dogs in the back, from the neighbors in the back, that were whimpering and crying.”

Vazquez was able to get his family out of the home but went back inside for his cat. Intense heat radiated from the fire burning next door as he searched for his cat, which he eventually found.

“It was a huge inferno,” he said.

Vazquez’s home was not damaged.

Arson investigators are on the scene as part of the city’s protocol for structure fires, according to authorities, but a cause has not been determined.