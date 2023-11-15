Arson suspect arrested after a dozen fires pop up across Boyle Heights, Chinatown

Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters extinguished about a dozen “intentionally set vegetation and debris fires” in Boyle Heights and Chinatown, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A suspected arsonist has been arrested in connection with about a dozen vegetation and debris fires across Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights and Chinatown neighborhoods Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Though the fires came days after a suspected arson blaze engulfed a section of the 10 Freeway in downtown L.A., shutting it down, authorities have not made a connection between them.

Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., city firefighters “responded to and quickly extinguished approximately 12 intentionally set vegetation and debris fires in the Boyle Heights and Chinatown area,” according to Brian Humphrey, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman. No injuries or structural damage were reported.

The suspect, who has not been named, was apprehended shortly after 8 a.m. and arrested on suspicion of arson. Witnesses saw the man riding a bicycle away from each of the blazes as they began to pop up farther west from the Eastside, police said.

“At this time, there is no known connection between this suspect and other fires,” Humphrey said.

The LAFD Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section, working with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, was immediately deployed to the area after the fires were reported Wednesday morning.