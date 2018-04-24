Firefighters hear gunshots while battling Harbor Gateway house fire; suspect barricaded

Firefighters who had extinguished a house fire in the Harbor Gateway area Tuesday morning were forced back when they heard gunshots, police said.
The shots rang out after firefighters put out the blaze inside a two-story home, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A suspect is barricaded.
The firefighters arrived at the 15400 block of South Orchard Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Four adults and one child were displaced by the fire, the Fire Department said, and the American Red Cross has responded to the scene to help them.
Four LAPD divisions as well as Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are responding, authorities said.
Authorities urged people to avoid the area, which is not far from the 110 Freeway.
